Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

ENDP stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 164,841 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Endo International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

