EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 4450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Get EnGold Mines alerts:

EnGold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnGold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnGold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.