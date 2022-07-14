EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 4450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.
EnGold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)
