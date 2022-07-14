Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SunPower Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SunPower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 2.02. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

