ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Shares Up 2.2%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

