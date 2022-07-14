ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Shares Up 2.2%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.
ESR Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESR Group (ESRCF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.