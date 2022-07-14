ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Shares Up 5.9%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 29,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 19,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

