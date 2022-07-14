Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 34,119 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,119 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DXP Enterprises worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,152. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

