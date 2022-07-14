Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 846 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Stephens raised their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.68.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.12. 81,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,696. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $282.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.