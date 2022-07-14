Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

