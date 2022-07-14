Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Trading Up 27.7%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) shares were up 27.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 11,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $267.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
Exactus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXDI)
