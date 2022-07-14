Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $191.33 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

