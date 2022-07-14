Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

