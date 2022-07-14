Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 770 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. 657,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

