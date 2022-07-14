Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.82

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.82 and traded as high as C$44.51. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 43,105 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIF shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.86.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.84.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 134.91%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.