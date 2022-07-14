Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,770. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.