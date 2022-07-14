Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $936.22

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $936.22 and traded as low as $922.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $926.00, with a volume of 688 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $934.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $7.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

