Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading Up 9.4%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 292,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

FATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $77,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.