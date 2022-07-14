FCF Advisors LLC Buys 6,956 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 384,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 354,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after buying an additional 22,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.00. 25,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,177. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

