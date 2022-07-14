FCF Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.89. 21,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

