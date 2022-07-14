FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,700 shares, an increase of 387.2% from the June 15th total of 446,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.0 days.

FBBPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

FBBPF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210. FIBRA Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

