Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,236. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

