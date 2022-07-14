Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

