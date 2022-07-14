Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 25,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 50,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

