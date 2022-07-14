Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,114 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1,487.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after buying an additional 483,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

AMT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,427. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

