Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 16,248 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.18. 139,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

