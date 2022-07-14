First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. 6,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

