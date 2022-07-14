First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 109100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 target price on shares of First Mining Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of C$145.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

