First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,590. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.