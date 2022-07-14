FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.53

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $11.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 9,770 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25.
FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FitLife Brands (FTLF)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.