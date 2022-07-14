FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.53

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $11.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 9,770 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

