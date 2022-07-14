Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

