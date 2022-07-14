Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 835 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $345.19. 456,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

