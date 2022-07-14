Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.23. 18,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.