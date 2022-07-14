Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.61. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 98,676 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.