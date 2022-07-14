Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FORW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

