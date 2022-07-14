Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,922 shares of company stock worth $3,663,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $34,883,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 17,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,213. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

