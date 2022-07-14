Friedenthal Financial Has $255,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 162,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,070,026. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

