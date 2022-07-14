Friedenthal Financial Has $6.24 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1,152.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,786 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 3.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 293,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

