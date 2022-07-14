FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Trading Down 1.2%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.20. 426 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

