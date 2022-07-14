Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $31.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,993. The company has a market cap of $207.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $203,130.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.6% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

