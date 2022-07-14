Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $40,997.95 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00063562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001867 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

