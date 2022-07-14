Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,699.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $45,699.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,630.90 or 1.00010025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

