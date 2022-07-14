Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Up 5.9%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75. 8,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $438.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

