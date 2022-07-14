Gas One Day Volume Hits $5.26 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00012791 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and $5.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

