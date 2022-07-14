GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE JOB opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

