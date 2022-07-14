Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Up 1%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

