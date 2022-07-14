Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Up 1%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)
