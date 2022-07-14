General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.94.

Shares of GM opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

