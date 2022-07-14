Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 488,047 shares.The stock last traded at $33.73 and had previously closed at $33.75.

Several research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

