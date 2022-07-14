George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.80

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and traded as high as $119.03. George Weston shares last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 100 shares.

WNGRF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $117.07.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

