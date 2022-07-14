Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 4,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 29,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000.

