GoChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $391,471.00 (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, GoChain has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $391,471.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,183,630,705 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

