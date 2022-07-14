Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $245,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.82. 517,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $427.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

